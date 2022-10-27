A Webster man was arrested last week, in the shooting death of his son, Jaiden McGeorge, 19, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
A sheriff’s office press release notes that Lindsay McGeorge, 51, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 20 in connection with the shooting, which occurred in August of this year.
“After a thorough investigation, probable cause was established to charge McGeorge.” the release said.
Sumter sheriff’s Det. Pam Warren met with McGeorge at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he was in custody on unrelated charges. At that time, Warren informed McGeorge he was being charged with manslaughter.
The original report in August said the sheriff’s office had responded to a Webster home, regarding a man who had mistakenly shot and killed his son. The senior McGeorge reportedly believed it had been a burglar.
Earlier that same night in August, deputies had responded to the same address in reference to a possible burglary in progress, where the senior McGeorge reported seeing three people trying to enter his residence, claiming one of them was armed with a handgun. Deputies responded and cleared the scene as unfounded.
McGeorge will remain in custody at the detention center while he awaits trial. No additional details are available at this time.