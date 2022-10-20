From the Sumter County Sheriff's Office:
Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, Lindsay McGeorge, 52, was charged in the shooting death of his son, Jaiden McGeorge, 19 on Wednesday, Oct. 20, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
After a thorough investigation, probable cause was established to charge McGeorge, Sumter sheriff’s Det. Pam Warren met with McGeorge at the Sumter County Detention Center, where he is in custody on unrelated charges.
According to the sheriff’s office, it was at that time, Warren informed McGeorge he was being charged with manslaughter.
McGeorge will remain in custody at the detention center while he awaits trial. No additional details are available at this time.
Original information
Shooting death
From the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office:
On Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to 2550 CR 673, Webster,in reference to the shooting death of 19-year-old w/m Jaiden McGeorge.
Lindsay McGeorge (10/12/1971) mistakenly shot and killed his son, Jaiden McGeorge who he believed to be a burglar.
Earlier in the evening deputies responded to the same address in reference to a possible burglary in progress where Lindsay McGeorge (10/12/1971) reported seeing three people trying to enter his residence, claiming one of them was armed with a handgun. Deputies responded and cleared the scene as unfounded.
At this time no charges have been filed, however, the investigation is active and ongoing, no additional information will be released at this time. If anyone has information about this case please contact the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 352-793-2621 or to remain anonymous contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).