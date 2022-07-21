The City of Webster is about to experience some growth – anywhere from 165 new homes to a possible 1,800-plus, if the process continues for two new developments. One, a 41-acre parcel, is already approved and in the works, slated for 165 homes, with approval for up to 328 homes. The other, nearl 278 acres, is still up for review.
While the larger parcel has been annexed by the city, the first reading for a change in zoning, from agricultural to urban residential, is slated for this Thursday, July 21.
If it’s approved at the council meeting, it will then be reviewed by the state. If it’s approved by the state, it will slated for a second reading, according to Deanna Naugler, Webster city manager.
As for obligations from Webster, “Before we can approve anything, we have to be able to make sure that we can provide them with the utility needs,” Naugler said, noting that their current wells are more than adequate to accommodate the needs, but adding they would still need to acquire the permitting necessary.
As for wastewater, “We are using a little over a third of what we are allotted with Bushnell.”
Naugler said because Webster is a small city, they are contracted with Sumter County for their planning and zoning, with the guidance of Webster City Council.
Naugler said the negatives of growth are “Losing our ag lands, so that’s a concern,” and of course, increased population.
But, she notes a lot of citizens want to see grocery stores, growth in the downtown area, a bank and doctor’s offices, so they don’t have to travel. Some residents don’t have vehicles, so travel is challenging.
She points out that without the growth in population, they won’t have an increase in the other amenities.
Growth will also bring an increase in revenue, from ad valorem taxes to utility fees, she noted.
Webster will also benefit from impact fees, adopted on June 17, she said.