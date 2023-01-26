“The 118th Congress convened last week, and our first order of business was to elect a new Speaker. For years, I have advocated for a more open, member-driven legislative process that places principle above power. In 2015, I ran for Speaker myself out of a desire to end the practice of too much power being consolidated in the hands of leadership. Last month, three specific rule changes that I have pushed for years were accepted and endorsed by Rep. Kevin McCarthy for the 118th Congress.
These are:
Mandated 72-hour time period between when bill text is released and a final vote is held. Too often, bills are written behind closed doors and released merely a few hours before a vote is held, which doesn’t give members enough time to review all the changes.
“Calendar Wednesday”, where committee chairs bring bills to the House floor after 72 hours notice and under open amendment process that allows any member of Congress to offer an amendment for full consideration of the U.S. House.
Single Subject Requirement – prohibits a bill or joint resolution from being introduced unless the sponsor submits a statement that limits it to a single subject. This is critical to end the practice of massive bills.
Additionally, the proposed rules include the creation of a Select Committee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government as a subcommittee with the Judiciary Committee.”
In other news, after 36 years as a federal employee with the VA and retiring in November 2021, a constituent was still waiting for the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) to complete his paperwork. After contacting Webster’s office, staff inquired into the status of his retirement. Following the inquiry, OPM completed his application and sent a lump sum retroactive payment along with his regular monthly retirement benefits.
“Constituent services is a critical element of our congressional office. The federal government is a massive operation, and my office is available if you ever need assistance in navigating the bureaucracy or cutting through red tape. We are here to serve you.”
