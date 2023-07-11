Emmanuel Weeks played defensive line for the Wildwood Wildcats and now moves on to play for St. Thomas in Miami at the college level.
In the spring, Weeks signed on to play for the St. Thomas Bobcats.
The son of Shameka Brooks and has three siblings - Vernesha Mathis, Vertaja Mathis and Bernard Weeks.
From Wildwood, he said he started playing county football at a young age and likes the game because it’s a contact sport, he said.
He credits Wildcats head coach Vincent Brown for where he has come in the game, but also notes that Brown’s lessons aren’t only about football – they’re life lessons in becoming a man, he said.
“Real life experiences,” he said, noting that through his experiences with Brown, he’s becoming a better father. Emmanuel has a nine-month-old daughter, E’monii.
As a matter of fact, that’s the one thing that makes him nervous about heading off to college – being far away from his baby girl.
He plans to study physical education and said he would like to come back to Sumter County to coach football.
Emmanuel’s strengths are staying focused and as a team captain, working to keep everybody hyped about the game, he said.
He said football has changed a lot since he was younger – bigger and more social media, he said. But he doesn’t think moving on the college level will be that much different.
According to Emmanuel, football taught him about bonding with others and not being selfish. He also noted the importance of teamwork.
While he doesn’t have a date to set off for college yet, he does have his sports regimen from his coaches and is working on that daily. He said he spends about three hours a day working out.
He said his confidence in the game likely comes from, “… being so competitive at a young age.”
He doesn’t have anything specific he does before a game, but said he will listen to music.
As for professional sports icons, Emmanuel said it’s Aaron Donald, also a defensive line player, who play in the NFL.
Off the field, Emmanuel works a part time job.
As for advice to younger players – “Push yourself, stay focused. Do things that other people won’t do,” and work to be better.