Myslakowski and Joiner are local candidates. Their bio information in last week's Sumter Sun Times was incorrect.
- - - - -
Kathie L. Joiner
Incumbent, Sumter County School Board District 5
I have two sons, Micah and Troye. Micah is a graduate of South Sumter High School, the University of South Florida and is an IT professional with Jacobs Technology. Troye graduated from South Sumter High School and is pursuing his post-secondary education, while currently working as an elementary PE teacher assistant and ELC Caregiver. My fiancé, Doug Richard, has been a Fisheries Biologist with Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) for over 25 years.
Where are you originally from and how/why did you choose Sumter County?
I have lived in Sumter County for 25 years. My sons were raised in the best place I could have found, after relocating from California. I was born in California, however I was raised all over the United States, from small rural towns in Northwest Alabama or Virginia, to the bright lights of Las Vegas, Nev.
What do you feel is most important for a representative to do when elected to office?
As an incumbent Sumter County School Board member, it is important for me to represent the students, families, staff, teachers and community. I want to ensure Sumter County Schools continue to offer a place to learn, assist learning, teach and for our students to attend colleges, universities, gain employment or enter the military with the knowledge and skills needed.
Is there a politician who best represents you and your views and if so, in what ways?
I am a professional educator, not a politician, so I do not know of any one politician that represents me or my views completely.
As you move into office, what would be your priority/priorities?
I hope to continue to serve the citizens, families, staff, teachers and students of Sumter County Schools with respect, diligence and continued fiscal responsibility.
How would you accomplish or deal with those priorities?
My priorities are to offer the best education from the best educators, in the best school system in Florida.
What kind of person are you on a team and what do you bring to the table?
I have been on the Sumter County School Board team since 2010. I bring an active educator’s understanding of the daily responsibility to teach a class of students, the communication needed to families and communicating with all stakeholders. The Sumter County School Board has been a good team throughout my tenure.
In a team environment, what role do you usually take on?
On the Sumter County School Board, I have taken on the role of an active and caring board member. I have accepted the role of chair, vice chair and board member with the same enthusiasm to continue working in education at a different level.
Why are you seeking this office?
I am seeking to retain my seat on the Sumter County School Board District 5 to finish some projects the District has started. I wish to continue to support educating world class students from world class teachers at any school in Sumter County. Supporting our parents, families, community and all employees of the Sumter County School Board is vitally important to give our students the education they need and deserve to be successful citizens of the world.
What is your experience?
My experience for the office is being the incumbent for the last 12 years, while continuing to teach primarily kindergarten students. I attend the semi-annual trainings with other Florida board members and any professional development that would help me perform better as a board member.
What are your greatest strengths?
My greatest strength is my love of education and my desire for everyone in Sumter to have the education they want and deserve. Most people consider a school district to only educate students from prekindergarten until twelfth grade, however Sumter has a variety of programs to educate all the citizens. Adults can obtain their GED, an industry certification or work on improving their skills as a citizen or parent.
What are your weaknesses?
My weaknesses are my students, the students of Sumter and the citizens of Sumter. I want all the students to have the best educational experience and preparation for their future. The citizens benefit from a top quality, fiscally responsible school district as community members or part of the Sumter District family as an employee. As one person, that is a big responsibility, so working with the team of the board and all employees I hope that everyone can be successful doing what they love!
What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment and why?
My greatest accomplishment is completing my educational career as a first generation college graduate while working for Sumter District Schools and raising my two awesome sons, Micah and Troye. Professionally, I have had many great accomplishments through my students, Sumter students and Sumter staff members reaching personal and professional milestones representing Sumter County!
What are you passionate about and why?
I am passionate about learning! I truly love to learn and have a curiosity about the world around me. I hope all my students have gotten a spark of my love and curiosity!
What is your training/schooling background and where?
I have a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education K-6 with an ESOL endorsement from Saint Leo University and a background of Cross-Cultural Bi-lingual studies from California State University, San Bernardino. I am currently a kindergarten teacher with my reading endorsement and a teacher trainer for Foundations of Teaching.
When did you realized you were interested in serving the community through government and why?
I thought of serving my community when my sons were in school. We attended many community events, whether a fundraiser like Relay for Life or color guard community service ceremonies with NJROTC (Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps). My curiosity for information and learning led me to research serving the community as a school board member. After discussing my thoughts and plans with friends and family, I entered the race for the local school board seat.
Is this your first time working in government and if not, what/where did you serve previously and for how long?
I have only served Sumter County School District as an elected board member since 2010.
Any difficult situations in that position, that you learned from, and if so, what did you learn?
I have been in many difficult situations as a teacher and board member. Unfortunately, I have had to learn how to teach kindergartners about Active Threats, harden schools from Active Shooters as a board member and teach my kindergartners through a global pandemic, while supporting all the staff in Sumter also. My experience as an educator allowed me to understand what all the staff in Sumter were dealing with as we continued to support our students and families. Through all this, I have learned that education is always important and we can move forward with learning in different ways.
What skills/training do you have that might be especially beneficial as you serve in this position?
My skills and training are as the most senior board member and active elementary educator on the school board. I try to learn something every day as a person, teacher, board member and community member.
If there was one aspect of government that you could change, what would it be and why? I do not think I have any pressing desire or need to change anything about our government. As a fan of history, social science and learning; I think everyone has the right to work to change our government, if and when, they see a need.
- - - - -
Daniel Myslakowski
Sumter County Commissioner Dist. 5
Town you live in: The Villages – Village of Lake Deaton
Position you are running for: Sumter County Commissioner Dist. 5
Occupation: Husband, Father
Family: Married 43 wonderful years to wife Dee Myslakowski, who gave me two beautiful, intelligent sons – Daniel, and Dr. Ryan Myslakowski
Previous Public Service: Elected Macomb County Michigan – County Commissioner, Eucharistic Minister, Usher at St. Mark’s Catholic Church, and Boy Scout of America Troup 124 Volunteer.
Why are you running for the position?
I am running to be your Sumter County Commissioner to do what is in the best interests of the people of Sumter County, to be their voice, not the voice of special interest groups. I will carefully listen to all points of board agenda issues, and vigorously debate the points that are not in residents’ best interests. As a fiscal conservative Republican, I will rank the issues from most important to least important with an eye on keeping a balanced budget and a goal of reducing your taxes not raising them. I will serve with honor, and integrity, working hard to bring, and implement solutions to best serve the people of Sumter County. With 40-year high Inflation, we need to elect creative, fiscal conservative leaders who can and will live within their budget.! I will not be a rubber stamp for special interests, and as your county commissioner, I am only on the Sumter County taxpayer’s payroll. I strongly support our police, and will vote to fund them.
What are the biggest issues facing the board and residents of Sumter County and what agenda items will you address if you are elected?
• Work establishing fair and equitable impact taxing rates
• Represent the citizens so that this government is by and for the citizens
• Better manage residential and commercial growth in Sumter County to better align with infrastructure and Natural resources like ground water, wildlife
• Limit special interest influence while supporting local small businesses, and residents, people first policy
• Work to improve countywide continuity of services offered to the public like County Health Department COVID vaccinations, COVID prevention programs, ground water monitoring. Continue funding Sheriff Department to prevent and fight crime in Sumter County.
• Strive to improve roadways and bridges for the entire Sumter County
• Lower taxes and maximize the current tax dollars while maintaining quality, high-level Sumter County services
• Work with the Sumter County “No Build” group to work out a compromise to the proposed Turnpike expansion
As an elected Sumter County Commissioner, I will never vote to raise your taxes by 25 percent as the commissioners did in 2019. We now have an annual budget of $310 million and I will live within that budget while providing the Sumter County residents quality, first class services. No excuses, I am elected to serve the people of Sumter County not special interest groups.
Rock Dazé
Florida House of Representatives - District 52
A resident of the Village of Collier, The Villages, Daze is a retired U.S. Navy captain, commercial pilot/captain and small business owner.
His wife is Gina and he has three daughters - Danielle, Katelyn and Christy, as well as three grandchildren.
I’m a former Navy TOPGUN and carrier pilot and graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy with 30 years of service to our country. I flew fighters off the USS America and two engineering commands in Florida as a Navy captain. Since retiring, I have been active in my church and community.
Why are you running for this position?
An America First Conservative Republican and 30-year Florida resident, I’m deeply troubled by the state of our country under Biden – with record-high inflation, open borders and the erosion of all our constitutional freedoms, especially free speech and our Second Amendment. A retired U.S. Naval officer and TOPGUN fighter pilot, I feel called once again to fight for my country and protect Free Florida and save America so our children and grandchildren inherit a great America, not a nation in decline. We need bold, strong, proven leaders now in Tallahassee to push back against liberal money pouring into Florida. Our great Governor Ron DeSantis needs strong allies brave enough to stop these special interests attacking our freedoms by defending our Constitution and our way of life. I am that leader.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing the residents?
The 2020 election was stolen, which gave us the Biden administration, high gas prices, record inflation, open borders and the erosion of our constitutional liberties. All of these issues are affecting the people of this state and this district.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
Yes. As a retired Navy captain, I have the tested and proven leadership needed to work full time for all the people. I’m not a politician and I am not beholden to special interests, so I won’t be afraid to stand up for what’s right for all the people of District 52 here in Sumter and Hernando counties. I will fight for election integrity, lower taxes, our Second Amendment rights, protecting senior and veteran benefits, defending the right to life of the unborn, helping working Floridians, defending parental rights and stopping the indoctrination of our schoolchildren by putting an end to the teaching of Marxist ideologies like CRT under any name.
I love The Villages, but I’m also committed to improving the infrastructure of the entire county, including neglected outlying areas, and I will work with our county commissioners, city councils and property owners to sustain and improve everyone’s way of life.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
I will work full time for all working and retired Floridians by defending election integrity, supporting constitutional carry legislation, the pro-life heartbeat bill, protecting parental rights, stopping CRT, voting to declare the Biden open borders disaster as a foreign invasion of Florida so we can defend our borders and our citizens, and pushing to sue the Biden administration for diverting senior and veterans benefits to illegal aliens. For more information, please visit my website at rockforflorida.com
- - - - -
Ash Marwah
U.S. State Representative - District 52
The Villages, running for State Representative District 52.
He is a retired civil engineer, is married, has three sons and seven grandchildren.
Previous public service: Served as an elected Member of Franklin Park Borough Council for six years. I was elected to that position twice during that time. Served eight years on Franklin Park Planning Commission, Volunteer Teacher in Wildwood Middle High School - two years, Taxaide Volunteer Tax Preparer for AARP for four years and continuing.
Why are you running for this position?
I want to make a difference in someone’s life. I would like to bring back local control of local issues so that our local taxes can be lower. I would have liked to freeze our homeowner’s insurance rates at current levels so that it makes it easier for people to own homes or for renters to be able to afford the rent. I would like to see NO BUILD for Northern Turnpike Extension, which is slated to ruin lives of thousands of people by taking their property by eminent domain.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
The biggest issues are homeowner’s insurance, spiking rents and the devastation that Northern Turnpike Extension will do to Wildwood and the community of Royal.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I believe I can help reverse some of the effects of the impact fee law passed last year, which is keeping our taxes high in Sumter County. I would like to try and freeze homeowner’s insurance rates at current levels. Widening I-75 to 10 lanes would be a better option than building the Northern Turnpike Extension. I will put my whole-hearted effort into making that happen.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
We need to improve public education in Florida by raising teacher’s salaries and reducing class size in public schools.
I would like to see the state offer incentives to small businesses to move into Florida. We have relied on tourists and retirees for too long. Now it is time to build small businesses in Florida, specially the high skilled businesses or medical equipment or space travel equipment businesses. We need to build a younger workforce in Florida.
- - - - -
John Temple
Candidate John Temple is also running for the District 52 seat against Rock Daze and Ash Marwoh. To view his bio, see the Aug. 4 edition of the Sumter Sun Times.
Laura Loomer
U.S. Congress - District 11
Laura Loomer is an investigative journalist who lives in Lady Lady.
I am 29 years old. I have never been married and I do not have children.
I was the president of College Republicans at Barry University in Miami, where I majored in broadcast journalism and political science. I was also valedictorian of my class. I have worked as an investigative journalist, exposing political fraud and corruption for 10 years. For four of those years, I worked as an undercover investigator for a conservative media company called Project Veritas.
Why are you running for this position?
I’m an America First Republican candidate for U.S. Congress and I’m primarying incumbent Daniel Webster. I’m a fighter, I will fight to protect and uphold the U.S. Constitution, I support term limits and it would be my honor to represent the people of District 11 who deserve a congressperson who actually shows up for work.
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing the board and the residents of the county?
The residents of District 11 are dealing with the consequences of a stolen election. We need to send fighters to Washington to fix our broken economy, record high inflation, record high gas prices and unaffordable groceries due to our supply chain crisis and a lack of American manufacturing and energy independence. American families and our senior citizens are struggling due to a lack of leadership in Washington, especially within our own party. I will work to end the tax on Social Security and protect seniors who are living on fixed incomes. We also need to restore law and order in America and close our open borders so that we can end the invasion of criminal illegal aliens and dangerous narcotics. We must restore election integrity and stop all voter fraud so that our elections are not stolen and our voices are not silenced.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
When I am elected as the next congresswoman in Florida’s 11th district, I believe I will inspire others in my party to finally fight back against the communist takeover of our country, and I believe my background in investigative journalism will be useful in exposing the Swamp in Washington for what it truly is: a corrupt establishment uni-party.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
Rebuild our economy and lower inflation. Restore election integrity and fight voter fraud. Stop big tech’s suppression of free speech. Fighting to protect the Second Amendment. Proudly pro-life. Fighting against medical tyranny and unconstitutional vaccine and mask mandates. End the tax on Social Security. Restore America’s energy independence. End illegal immigration and secure our borders with an immediate immigration moratorium. Support our veterans and police. Protecting parental rights.
- - - - -
Gavriel Soriano
U.S. Congress - District 11
Why are you running for this position?
A day would come when socialist or communist rule prevails: When the practice of our God-given Rights and Liberties are to us, a heart-wrenching memory and to our posterity, an ancient legend; But not on this day: On this day, We save America!
Principles alone will not save it! Action alone will not save it!
I am Gavriel Soriano, a man by tempered by principles and equally bold in living them out. And, because our district, state, and country needs representative, transparent, accountable, and bold leaders in
U.S. Congress I run to represent Florida's U.S. District 11.
What do you believe the biggest issues are, facing the board and the residents of the county?
According to a measure of The People of Sumter County as well as some of the members of the Board of Commissioners with whom I have spoken, the issue of highest concern is inflation. Higher costs of goods and services are creating significant difficulties amongst the middle and working classes and amongst those who are retired and on fixed incomes, all of whom are the population of which Sumter is primarily composed. As well, a higher unexpected cost for personnel and materials translates into less money available in local government budgets.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
United States Strong: The Mission, will make the difference!
Born from engaging in conversations with The People of The 11 th for the past year and a half, this mission is a fruit of America First and comprehends three foundational actions that I will undertake in representing the will of The 11th in Congress:
First in the United States Strong mission is Unifying People to Build Strong Families that go on to Establish Communities Strong in civic conscience and enterprise.
Second in the United States Strong mission is to secure representation in a person representative, one who walks amongst the People of his district to know them;
A person transparent, one who sits amongst the People to be known by them;
A person accountable, one who answers the hard questions and equally as important, asks them;
A person bold, one who accomplishes the will of the People in Congress.
These qualities I require of myself, of my colleagues, and of the congressional process.
Third in the United States Strong mission is protecting, preserving, and defending the integrity of Constitutional governance, which rests on the Consent of the People.
To this end, I have already begun to develop district-wide county task forces composed of We The People who will scrutinize the fifteen federal departments and their systems and work toward constitutional governance by dismantling the loopholes, limiting the reach, and disbanding superfluous offices.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
As Congressman for Florida’s U.S. District 11, I will immediately concentrate on strengthening the district, the state, and the nation in (1) The development of energy sources that grow and support our energy independence and that rely as little as possible on foreign supply, (2) The strengthening of American agriculture on a local and national level along with the strengthening of small business, and (3) The reform of our healthcare system, namely those issues related to mental health and pharmaceuticals.
- - - - -
Daniel Webster - Incumbent
U.S. Congress - District 11
Webster is married to Sandy, has six children and 21 grandchildren.
A resident of Clermont, is also the owner of Webster Air Conditioning.
He is currently serving as U.S. Congressman, representing the constituents of Florida’s 11th Congressional district.
Why are you running for this position?
This district has the largest share of seniors in the country and as a senior myself, I know firsthand the issues and challenges seniors’ face. I have a proven record of serving you and making a difference in Washington. Keeping my word to help stop the spigot of spending, I have saved taxpayers more than $3 million out of my budget and annually roll back my congressional salary. I have gotten federal agencies to return more than $12 million to constituents
What do you believe are the biggest issues facing residents of the county?
Some of the biggest issues facing my constituents today include Washington’s spending habit which has contributed to historic levels of inflation, a porous southwest border that isn’t secure, and the attacks by far-left Liberals on our American values and the rule of law.
If elected, what do you believe you can do to make a difference?
I’ve stood up to the Washington establishment and fought to protect our Constitutional rights. I have a record of getting things done, working with members across the political aisle and keeping my word.
I will keep fighting for a principle-based, member-driven process where a bill is considered based on policy-merit, not position, loyalty, rank or seniority of the sponsor.
I have and will continue to support policies that will get our economy back on track and secure our border. Washington must stop the spigot of spending - borrowing gobs of money to spend today is effectively a tax on our children and grandchildren tomorrow. I have and will continue to vote against massive spending bills – those proposed by Republicans and Democrats alike - that irresponsibly spend taxpayer dollars. I do not support adding or increasing taxes on hard-working Americans.
I was named Audubon Florida’s Champion of the Everglades award for my leadership in Everglades conservation and “Friend of the Taxpayers” for my work to lower taxes and reduce spending and regulatory burdens on hardworking Americans. I am pro-life and have consistently opposed taxpayer dollars funding abortions or abortion services.
Do you have any specific agenda items that you want to address if you were elected?
I will keep working to restore fiscal responsibility in Washington and continue to reject the D.C. presumption that nothing in the budget can be cut to fund priorities without increasing the deficit.
As a small business owner myself, I know firsthand the challenges our small business community faces every day. I will continue to work to provide our small business owners and their employees the tools and environment they need to thrive, while striving to remove unnecessary government red tape that stifles innovation and kills jobs.
Our porous borders pose a grave national security threat. I have sponsored legislation that would force the administration to secure our border and finish building the wall.