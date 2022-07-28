Deb Beach believes in reading.
Beach, of Bushnell, kicked off the summer with the grand opening of her new “Little Free Library.”
With a talent in everything from construction and writing to piloting planes, Beach is pursuing
Beach said the library is turning into such a blessing.
“I’ve got hundreds of books to share both children and adults,” she said.
Beach originally built a small structure to house books that were left on site. The books are free to borrow or to keep and people are welcome to bring books and drop them off.
The former library was a pick-up location, but her new little library actually allows for the kids …of all ages … to go inside and pick their books.
There’s even a Facebook page, called The Whimsical Library.
“I’m going to have a day set aside, each week, to broadcast live on Library Facebook to introduce a book in the library. For everyone that watches, their name will be entered in a drawing. The winner will pick a book they want me to buy and add to the library,” she said.
“I’ve got a lot of ideas on the horizon for Bushnell, coming from The Whimsical Library.”
“My previous library handed out 1,000 free books. My goal is to triple that with the walk-in,” she said.
“Whimsical Library is for both children and adults. The left side is children, the right side is for adults and the rear is faith-based reading.”
“My mother was a reader,” she said, noting that when her mother died, she left Beach a tremendous amount of books, so she decided she would build the library and give them away.
Reading, “ …opens one’s horizons to the possibilities of being able to reach for something you’re passionate about.”
“The first library - I built. I used an old army ammo box, turned it upside down and made a little red school house. It became library charter number, 7466 at that time,” she said.
“My 94-year-old dad made the windows and installed them for me. Together we had a library on the map in Ozark, Ala.,” she said.
The first one destroyed in their move to Bushnell, so she built a new one for their Sumter County location.
“This one was bigger (not big enough). It had funky sides, a unique roof design and a lot of polka dots. After four years of sharing over 1000 books, it was in dire need of repairs, so it was retired.
She said for the next one, she wanted to make it bigger, but to “also have a whimsical experience for each patron, young and old. That’s when my husband suggested to design it so people could walk inside, to get out of the sun.”
They had it built, but Beach designed it, then painted the rest; making her whimsical ideas come to life.
“So, if you’re out this way, please stop in and take a book, leave a book, or both. Be sure and leave your thoughts on the guest pad, hanging on the door. I read every one.”
She said it’s wonderful to be surprised by those who find the free little library and enjoy their visit.
Already, she’s drawn interest at the library, noting in the earliest days, after the expansion, one family was just driving by and stopped to visit the library.
The family was from Missouri.
The library is located at 5252 C.R. 316A in Bushnell.
There is a map available, of all little libraries at: LittleFreeLibrary.org/map