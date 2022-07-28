The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will host a yard sale from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Sumter PREP Academy on C.R. 466 A in Wildwood.
All funds generated by the yard sale will benefit the Wildwood Middle High School boys and girls basketball teams (for future expenses associated with special camps, tournament fees, equipment, supplies, uniforms, etc).
Tim Stahl, a representative for the club, said they are looking forward to supporting the students, who will be managing and providing signage for this yard sale. Club members and residents of the Wildwood community will be asked to donate items to sell at this event.
In addition, there will be a food truck on site and the owner of this food service is planning to donate the proceeds from food sales to the teams.