The Wildcats are currently2-2, with an upcoming game against Mt. Dora Christian. A home game for Wildwood, Monday start time is 7 p.m.
This year, the Cats are playing some intense defense on the basketball courts.
“They’ve been a really good defensive team this year,” said Coach Dewaine Lyals, adding that they spent about half their practice time on honing their defense skills.
“They’re good - they’re ready to go,” noting “This is a new coach, a new era.”
They’ve already played Archbishop McCarthy in Ft. Lauderdale, Lake Howell, Williston and Forest. They’re set to play North Marion on Friday night.
Their upcoming schedule includes Chiefland on Tuesday, Dec. 12 – 7 p.m. and away for the Cats.
They play Leesburg on Dec. 15, away and game time is 7 p.m., followed up by Trinity Catholic on Friday, Dec. 16 – game time 7 p.m. away.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, it will be Redeemer Christian at home, game time is 6:30 p.m.
Games for Wednesday, Dec. 22 through Friday, Dec. 20 will be announced at a later date.
That schedule will wrap their December schedule and they’ll follow up with games in January.
Williston – Nov. 26
On Saturday, Nov. 26, they went up against Williston in the Mighty “IKE” Challenge. The Red Devils took the win, 67-56, in away tournament. Adyn Corbin led the Cats with 17 points during the game. Ben Bellamy followed with 15 and Jah’ Nathan Munn with 7.
Shareef Jackson, Malachi Martin, Zechariah Poyser, Jamari Dickens and Vincent Brown, Jr. all brought points to the board.
On offensive rebounds it was Corbin, Bellamy, Martin and Brown. On defense it was Bellamy, Corbin, Dickens, Jackson, Dickens and Munn.
Forest – Nov. 29
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, it was Forest in Ocala – Wildwood 73, Forest 67.
Shooting for the Cats was Adyn Corbin with 31 points, Zechariah Poyser with 13 points, Malachi Martin with 10 and Jamari Dickens with eight. Shareef Jackson brought in seven points, Vincent Brown, Jr. three points and Ben Bellamy one point for Wildwood.
On the offensive rebounds, it was Martin and Bellamy with three each and Dickens with five.
Defensive, it was Dickens with nine, Corbin with four, Poyser with three and Martin and Bellamy with two each.
Dickens made five free throws of 10 attempts, Jackson made three of three, Poyser made two of two and Bellamy one of two.
Corbin made five field goals of six attempts, Martin made five of five, Poyser made four of seven, Jackson made two of two.