The Cats came out firing on all cylinders last Friday night, scoring 11 TDs and 12 points on conversions in totally shutting down Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy, 78-0.
Jamari Dickens led the Cats with two TDs for 12 points. Azarius Hayes, Jeremiah Colebrooks, Lorenzo Simmons, Vincent Brown, Jr., Dedrick Grady, Ben Bellamy, Tyrese Keiler, D. McCray and Terriyon Bryant all added one touchdown each in the lopsided victory.
Wildwood gained 96 yards rushing, including 57 yards from Hayes and 39 yards from Colebrooks.
Brown, Jr. led the Cats with 33 yards, while Simmons and Poyser both had a reception and 10 yards each and Ben Bellamy had an eight-yard catch.
Dickens completed three attempts, passing for 53 yards, and Keiler completed one of three attempts for eight yards.
This Friday night, the Cats take on Lake Butler’s Union County at home – game time is 7:30 p.m.