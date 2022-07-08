Wildwood celebrates America
Coordinators and residents refused to let rain put a damper on Wildwood’s annual celebration of America last weekend, with crowds attending the annual Happy Birthday America! event. The fun included vendors, food trucks. Live entertainment, a kid’s zone and fireworks.
The event has become tradition for some, as they pack up and head out for the fun at the Millennium Park on Powell Road. Along with exhibitors for the adults, the event offers a kid zone with inflatables, a rock wall and more at the Sunday, July 3 event. There was also live entertainment before the fireworks finale.
This year’s fireworks event was just the kick-off for a month of fun as the city hosts a parks and recreation celebration for July.
Part of the Parks and Recreation celebration, they are hosting a weekly scavenger hunt to encourage residents to visit the local parks in the city.
Drop by the Wildwood Community Center (6500 Powell Road) to pick up a free outdoor activity to enjoy with the whole family.
The city boasts six parks – Millinnium, MLK, Oxford, Baker House, Lake Deaton, Clarke Park/Community Garden.
They’ll offer scavenger hunt clues each Monday and Wednesday on their Facebook page at: Parks/Recreation Special Events Wildwood. See inside for more photos.