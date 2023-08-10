Wildwood City Commission approved fiscal year 2024 utility rates at its special meeting last week.
The vote was 4-0, with Commissioner Pamala Harrison-Bivins absent.
The vote came after consultant presentations on both the ongoing wastewater treatment facility expansion project and the utility revenue account.
According to consultants, wastewater flow rates have doubled in the past six years, due to recent development. The system now average 2.177 million gallons per day (MGD).
Nearly 30 years old, Wildwood’s existing treatment facility has experienced hydraulic and structural deficiencies as flow rates have spiked. That limits capacity below its designed 3.0 MGD maximum and accelerates the need for expansion.
The estimated $33 per-gallon construction cost of that expansion, which includes building a new facility, has escalated due to supply and labor shortages. It’s also complicated by procurement lead times that can be as long as one year.
The Commission agreed to make upgrades to the current facility while building an expandable 4.0 MGD new facility, bringing new capacity to 5.5 MGD. As flow rates rise in the future, additional 2.0 MGD components can be added without the associated costs of new design work.
In the second presentation, Jeffrey Dykstra of Stantec, provided a revenue sufficiency analysis of the city’s utility fund with respect to the necessary wastewater treatment expansion.
He explained Wildwood’s 2019 resolution to tie utility rates to the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which has worked well until now.
Because state law limits local government’s ability to raise impact fees on development to cover associated infrastructure needs, the burden is shifted to taxpayers.
Dykstra recommended increasing the wastewater rate above the CPI for the next four years, with an annual analysis and adjustment based on new data as treatment expansion proceeds, returning to the CPI rate in fiscal year 2028.
He noted the city’s current rates are significantly below those of nearby municipalities and utility districts, some of which are more than twice Wildwood’s.
Adopting the recommendation, the Commission voted to set the fiscal year 2024 increase at 15.3% of the total water and sewer bill, equating to a difference of $9.73 for a typical household with a usage rate of 5,000 gallons per month.