In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Wildwood will host a special event on Sunday, Feb. 26 at the Wildwood Community Center.
Slated from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., the afternoon will feature a presentation of the history of Florida’s Highwaymen artists, with artwork on display.
There’ll be a special presentation for students grades kindergarten through 12 – the Science for Everyone program. The science program will begin at 2:15 p.m.
“Race and Change Across Cultures and Generations” will be presented by Dr. Kitty Oliver at 3:15 p.m.
At 4:15 p.m., there will be a presentation on Royal – The Historical Significance and Relevance of Royal.
Then at 5 p.m., there’ll be a spiritual and Gospel sing-a-long.
The community center is located at 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood. For more information, call 352-461-0134 or email parksandrec@wildwood-fl.gov