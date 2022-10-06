Wildwood crowned their Homecoming Queen and King on Friday, Sept. 22. This year’s queen is Caitlynne Clemons and this year’s king is Corey Pinkard. They are shown here, at halftime, during the Cats’ 78-0 shutout of the Angels.
Other members of the royal court included: Prince Markel Gordon, Princess Amber Law for grade 10; Prince Harold Dalton and Princess Zaria Weaver for grade nine.
The queen’s court members, vying for this year’s title were: Caitlynne Clemons, Jacarriel Gross and Rikaya Jackson.
The king’s court members, vying for the title were: Simeon Bennett, Tarees Harris and Corey Pinkard.
Wildwood Middle High School hosted their annual Homecoming crowning during the Friday, Sept. 28 home game, at Wildcats field. The 2022 Homecoming theme was “An Evening in Paris.” This year’s royal homecoming court members are shown.