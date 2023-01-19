A Wildwood man was arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery on Saturday, Jan. 14 in connection with the shooting of a man on, or near, the dead end of C.R. 510 in Adamsville early that morning, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).
The victim was reportedly robbed at gunpoint and shot in the back. He was transported to an Ocala hospital and was listed in stable condition Saturday afternoon.
Joshua Timmons, 24, was arrested in the case, along with Grace Madison Lemke, 20 and Lauren Paige Locher, 20, both of Wildwood, according to the SCSO report.
Timmons was arrested for attempted murder and armed robbery. Lemke was arrested for armed robbery and burglary to a conveyance with a $75,000 bond, Locher was arrested for burglary to a conveyance with a $27,000 bond, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Timmons, Lemke and Locher were all booked into the Sumter County Detention Center.
This case remains active and the investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s office asks that anyone with any information in the case contact them at 352-793-2621. To remain anonymous, you can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).