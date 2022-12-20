A 27-year-old Wildwood man was killed in a traffic crash that occurred just before 10 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The man was driving a sedan, approaching the intersection with Buena Vista Boulevard, on C.R. 466, when the driver of another vehicle failed to stop for a red traffic signal, entered the intersection and collided with the left side of the victim’s sedan, according to the FHP report.
The driver of the second vehicle was an 18-year-old Leesburg man, with one passenger. Both vehicles rotated and collided with a traffic sign support, the victim’s vehicle continuing until colliding with the front of a third vehicle - an SUV driven by an Ocala man with one passenger, according to the report.
A 22-year-old female passenger in the Wildwood man’s vehicle and the passenger in the 18-year-old’s vehicle, sustained serious injuries. All other injuries were minor, according to FHP.