The City of Wildwood earned special recognition recently, for their Downtown Master Plan. The City received a Diamond Award from the East Central Florida Regional Planning Council (ECFRPC).
The plan covers their planning strategy, from immediate to long-range strategy for redevelopment of the city’s downtown area, as envisioned by its citizens, while incorporating proven best practices and a strategic, sustainable approach to implementation.
The plan’s initial redevelopment will provide an anchor in the downtown area for new investments of regional significance. As it enhances connectivity between new and existing employers, housing and a rapidly growing, diversified population and workforce, it will provide a balance of live-work-play resources for the community and the region.
Wildwood’s Railyard project, announced last fall, is a major component of the plan’s first implementation phase. That project will add approximately 125 new parking spaces in a garage on Main Street/US 301 and about 8,000 square feet of new commercial space once constructed.
“It’s an exciting time for our city,” said Jason McHugh, city manager for Wildwood.
“We have a passionate commission of elected officials who are committed to seeing this plan and these projects through and making Wildwood the very best city in central Florida.”
Wildwood Commissioner Julian Green accepted the award on behalf of Wildwood, and City Manager Jason McHugh participated in a panel discussion with other award recipients.
“I am thrilled our plan was chosen for the category of Innovative Places,” Green said.
“It recognizes all of the collaboration that is going into forming and carrying out a thoughtful, creative vision to integrate our city’s past, present, and future into a vibrant hub serving the entire community.”
McHugh said the city hired Ayers Associates to help develop the plan.
“We worked with them to engage our stakeholders, who can have competing priorities and bring them together around common goals and a shared vision for our diverse community. Now it’s up to us to implement it.”
What is ECFRPC?
According to ECFRPC, the planning council was established in 1962 and is an area-wide association of governments that covers Sumter, as well as seven other counties in Central Florida – Marion, Lake, Brevard, Orange, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia. They work to provide technical assistance to governments and organizations in various areas, including land use and environmental planning, urban design, geographic information systems (GIS), transportation studies, comprehensive planning, health, resiliency, economic analysis and emergency management.