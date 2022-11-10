The Wildwood Wildcats entered the fray with a 7-2 record last Friday night, keeping the heat on as they shutout the Eustis Panthers, with a 62-0 win. This week, they’re into the state championship playoffs.
They will come against the 10-0 Williston Devils. The game will be an away game and starts at 7 p.m.
When the Cats took on the Panthers on Friday, they had already marked 20 points on the scoreboard by the end of the first quarter.
The Cats intercepted a Panthers ball and returned it for a TD in the second quarter, and added a 43-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
In the third quarter, it was a kickoff return take all the way back for a Wildcat TD.
In between, it was all action, with 15 and 17-yard TD passes in the first quarter and a 23-yard TD pass in the second quarter. The Cats scored 20 points in the first quarter, 21 points in the second quarter and 14 in the third, with their final points in the fourth.
The Cats sacked the Panthers quarterback in the fourth quarter and finished up with the long run for the TD, earning them the 62-0 victory against Eustis.
The Wildwood Wildcats gained 232 total yards during the game against the Panthers on the night – 101 yards passing and 131 rushing.