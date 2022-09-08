The Wildwood Wildcats took another big win in varsity football, last Friday night. This time, the Cats took the Leesburg Yellow Jackets, 30-6.
The game started out with a score by the Jackets, but by the second quarter, it was Wildwood all the way, with the Cats tying the score and moving on.
The Cats ended the game with 245 yards – 89 passing and 156 rushing, to Leesburg’s 66 passing and -112 rushing.
Next up – The Wildwood Wildcats take on the South Sumter Raiders on Wildcat turf. Game time, 7:30 p.m.