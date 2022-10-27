The Wildwood Wildcats put the heat on again last Friday night, taking The Villages Buffalos 53-0.
Wildwood took the lead early in the game and by the end of the first quarter, scored their first TD. By second quarter, they were leading 27-0.
Tyrese Keiler led the points with two TDs during the Friday night game against the Buffalos.
Wildwood athletic director Brian Haugabrook noted that Keiler, a sophomore, had a good night.
“Lorenza Simmons scored a 51-yard TD pass,” said Haugabrook, of game highlights.
Vernell Brown, Azarius Hayes, Zechariah Poyser, Jamari Dickens and D. McCray also scored TDs for the Wildcats and Ben Bellamy scored for a conversion.
Jonathon Harding made four of seven attempts on PATs for a total of four points.
Haugabrook said Dickens made a 51-yard TD and had a good quarterback rating from Friday’s night game, noting his yards were good in both rushing and passing, with just under 300 total.
Zachary Poyser, receiving, “… and Vernell Brown had some really nice game highlights,” Haugabrook said. Poyser scored on a 62-yard TD pass.
Hayes recovered a fumble and ran in a TD for the Wildcats, Brown scored a TD on a 12-yard pass Simmons, Jamari Dickens and D. McCray all made interceptions for the Wildcats.
Jeremiah Colebrooks, Dedrick Grady, Dickens, Keiler, Simmons, Brown gained rushing for Wildwood, while Poyser, Brown, Simmons, Grady and Tareese Harris added to the receiving yards.
Amarion Corbin led the way in solo tackles with four, Simmons and Azarius Hayes followed with three and D. McCray and Terrioyon Bryant had two solos each. Ricky Harding, Vince Brown, Jr., Dickens, J. Harding, Emanuel Weeks all had one solo tackle, as well as assists.
Simeon Bennett, Tyrese Keiler, Ondre’ Ryan, Markel Gordon, Brown, McCray, Bryant, Weeks and Corbin were also on the assists in tackles.
Haugabrook said in prepping for the next game they continue to critique where they still need work and are always working to get better.
If they do that, “We should have a pretty good outcome toward the end of the season,” he said, noting they take it game-by-game.
The Cats are six and two, with this Friday off. They’ll come up against Eustis next week. The Nov. 4 game is away for Wildwood and game time is 7:30 p.m.