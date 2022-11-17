The Wildwood Wildcats are on to their next playoff game, this week against the Hawthorne Hornets. With an 8-2 record and their first win in the playoff rounds, the Cats will play on Friday, Nov. 18 away.
Last week, Wildwood took Williston, 46-35. The Cats took the Red Devils with 14 points in the first quarter, 12 in the second, 14 in the third and six in the final quarter.
Wildwood also intercepted the Williston ball twice.
The Cats chalked up three sacks in their run against Williston, thanks to Ricky Harding, Azarius Hayes and Markel Gordon.
Vincent Brown, Jr. led with eight solo tackles. Harding had seven solos and Zech Poyser had five.
Jeremiah Colebrooks and Simeon Bennett made four, Lorenza Simmons and Markel Gordon made three each, Hayes two and Ben Bellamy and Jamari Dickens one each.
Assists were made by Vernell Brown, Gordon, Harding, Hayes, Colebrooks, Bellamy, Simmons, Brown, Jr., Dickens, Bennett, Tareese Harris, Tyrese Keiler, Ondre Ryan, Terriyon Bryant, Emanuel Weeks and Amarion Corbin.