Cats set to take on Raiders Friday night
The Wildwood Wildcats took Lake Weir Hurricanes on Jan. 11 in an away game.
The Cats took the win, 82-60.
Ben Bellamy was high scorer with 22 points, Adyn Corbin followed with 20.
Zechariah Poyser, Vincent Brown, Jr., Jamari Dickens, Demetrice McCray, Terriyon Bryant and Jah’nathan Munn all scored for the Wildcats.
On Jan. 14, they played Eustis in away game, but the Cats took the loss against the Panthers – 57-36.
Ben Bellamy was the top shooter for Wildwood, with 14 points. Zechariah Poyser scored 9, Vincent Brown, Jr. scored eight.
Jamari Dickens, Demetrice McCray, Terriyon Bryant and Jah’nathan Munn all added to the scoreboard.
Tuesday, Jan. 17, they were set to go against the Chiefland Indians in an away game, then follow up with Trinity Catholic.
Both games were away.
On Friday, Jan. 20 it’s Wildwood vs. South Sumter.
The Wildwood Lady Cats are steady and strong as they continue the wins
Last week, on Tuesday, Jan. 10, they defeated Dunnellon 77-28 in an away game.
They followed up with win against Lecanto just two nights later, Thursday, Jan. 12.
On Saturday, Jan. 14 it was Eustis that fell to Wildwood, 69-52.
This past Tuesday, they were slated to play Trenton and then on Wednesday, P.K. Yonge – both were away games.
Next up for the Lady Cats, South Sumter on Tuesday, Jan. 24 in a home game set to start at 7 p.m.
Residents can support Special Olympics through donations at Publix Super Markets
Special Olympics Florida and Publix Super Markets are teaming up once again on a mission-driven collaboration to help Special Olympics athletes throughout the southeast United States.
Now through Jan. 22, the organizations will hold the annual Torch Icon Campaign, bringing together Publix associates, customers and local communities to support more than 60,000 Special Olympics athletes in Florida and beyond. The campaign began in 1993.
Special Olympics serves athletes with intellectual disabilities who compete at the local, state, national and international levels. In addition to training and competition for these athletes, it provides free medical screenings through its health programs, including much needed access to free prescription glasses and hearing aids.
During the campaign, customers who visit their local Publix can help support their state’s athletes with a simple donation. All donors will receive over $27 in coupon savings, including exclusive savings on Procter & Gamble brands like Crest, Always, Olay, Old Spice, Gillette and Pampers. Donations can be made at the register during check out for as little as $1 or a specific desired amount.
Since 1993, more than $65 million dollars has been raised through the Torch Icon Campaign, helping Special Olympics athletes to develop their physical and mental wellness, demonstrate courage and experience the power of sports with their family, friends and their local communities. Publix has supported Special Olympics Florida and its athletes for more than 50 years.
“We are proud to partner with Publix for our annual Torch Icon Campaign,” said Special Olympics Florida President and CEO Sherry Wheelock.
“Publix has been with us since our founding in 1972, and they remain one of our most committed partners. Our annual campaign provides an opportunity for Publix associates and customers to help light the torch for local athletes in their communities.”
Both Special Olympics and Publix have a long history of working to improve the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics offers year-round sports training and competition, critical health services, leadership development and inclusive programming for its athletes. Publix employs many of those athletes and, for decades, has encouraged people with disabilities to become Publix associates.
“As a supporter of Special Olympics, we’ve championed their mission through our annual register campaign and associate volunteerism,” said Dwaine Stevens Publix Director of Community Relations. “We’re honored to support the good work of Special Olympics by helping empower athletes to discover new abilities and strengths and helping to make our communities more inclusive.”