Fishing Club hosts first tournament
On Saturday, Dec. 3, the South Sumter High School Fishing Club held its first-ever bass fishing tournament at Tracy’s Point on Lake Panasoffkee. All participants in the tournament were members of the club.
The first place team was Baylor Kinney and Ethan Fort for a total win of $150, second place was Cody Deeson and Jackson Gill for a total win of $85 and third to Tuff Hampton and Landon Rhodes for a total win of $45.
Kinney caught the largest bass at four pounds, with a win value of $10. Sherman caught the second largest at 2.5 pounds.
Other team members are: Jason Braswell and Landon Sherman, Wyatt Davis and Wyatt Foster, Walker Mears and Ty Andrei.
Cats move on to Lake Weir
The third ranked Florida Division 1A Wildwood Middle High School Wildcats boys’ basketball team took the lost last week, against Umatilla, 69-66.
Adyn Corbin was the high scorer with 28 points, followed by Jamari Dickens with 25. Malachi Martin, Ben Bellamy and Demetrice McCray also added to the scoreboard.
The 8-6 team is moving on this week, playing Lake Weir, Eustis, Chiefland and Trinity Catholic.
They played Lake Weir Wednesday night at home – the schedule was not available at press time.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, they’re set to play Eustis in an away game and then Chiefland on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at home.
They follow up with a home challenge against Trinity Catholic on Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Wildwood girls take Gainesville
Wildwood Middle High School 12-1 girls’ basketball team took on Gainesville last Friday night, for 48-46 Wildwood win.
The Cats had 15 steals, six assists and three blocks during the game against the Hurricanes, with scoring points spread out among the players. They put 13 points on the scoreboard in the first quarter, 16 points in the second quarter and 14 points in the third, finishing up in the fourth with another five points.
Ranked fourth in the Florida Division 1A, the Lady Cats were set to play Dunnellon at home on Tuesday night and will be up against Lecanto tonight (Thursday, Jan. 12). The game is away and game time is 7 p.m.
They play Eustis on Saturday, Jan. 14 in away game – game time is 6 p.m. On Tuesday, Jan. 17, it’s Trenton at home and on Wednesday, Jan. 18, it’s P.K. Yonge in an away game. Both the Trenton and P.K. Yonge games are set to start at 7 p.m.