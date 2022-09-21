The City of Wildwood has a new project rolling with their Wildwood Street Sweepers – a group of local residents and community members who are volunteering to help with cleaning up litter along the streets.
The effort started with a coordinated effort between code enforcement, public works and the parks and recreation department, according to Tara Tradd, the city’s code compliance manager.
In recent weeks, they sent out fliers and advertised to get residents involved, asking them to meet up last Saturday, Sept. 16, for breakfast, before heading out to pick up litter along the streets.
The City hosted breakfast and lunch for the volunteers.
She said they got the idea from the Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup Program
“The response was very positive; we received comments that it was well organized and the volunteers from this event would like to participate in more cleanup events,” she said.
This month, they worked the blocks between Huey Street and Clarke Street, Lemon Street and C.R. 462.
Their effort also drew interest from another resident who has already signed up for the next round.
Tradd said the effort also sparked an upcoming planning meeting in October.
They plan to discuss growing and maintaining a core group of volunteers which would be the Citizens Volunteer Cleanup Program, the Wildwood Street Sweepers.
People are invited to sign up and be a part of the group.
Volunteers out working the Wildwood Street Sweepers cleanup event were Amanda Salazar – director of Wildwood’s parks and recreation, Tara Tradd – code compliance manager, Melanie Peavy – Development Services director, Melissa Tuck – Human Resources manager, Steve Laign – Public Works operations manager, Silas Daniel – GIS manager, Linda Piotrowicz – Executive Deparment, public engagement, Jody Wilson – resident/Sumter Sun Times, Doug Davidson, Mark Francis, Susan Wassang – resident, Richard Devine – resident, Susan Thomas – resident.
Interested in participating? Call 352-661-6067 or email Tradd at ttradd@wildwood-fl.gov