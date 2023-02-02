Wildwood resident Christy Smiley

Wildwood resident Christy Smiley (left), who submitted the winning entry in the City of Wildwood’s Street Sweepers logo contest, is shown accepting her award from Wildwood public information specialist Linda Piotrowicz. The contest was held in recent weeks, with art logo creations.

The Wildwood Street Sweepers is a recently formed community group focused on beautifying the city through initiatives spearheaded by members. The group is in the early stages of seeking Keep America Beautiful affiliate status.

The Wildwood Street Sweeper’s next event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 and will include a demonstration on “Only Rain Down the Drain” - a clean-up project along local streets, followed by lunch for the participants.

 To learn more, or to volunteer, contact Tara Tradd at TTradd@wildwood-fl.gov or 352-661-6067.

