The Wildwood Street Sweepers is a recently formed community group focused on beautifying the city through initiatives spearheaded by members. The group is in the early stages of seeking Keep America Beautiful affiliate status.
The Wildwood Street Sweeper’s next event is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 and will include a demonstration on “Only Rain Down the Drain” - a clean-up project along local streets, followed by lunch for the participants.
To learn more, or to volunteer, contact Tara Tradd at TTradd@wildwood-fl.gov or 352-661-6067.