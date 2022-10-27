Wildwood hosted their annual College and Career Fair on Oct. 3. The fair was an informational event for students. In May, they will follow up with their Enlisted, Enrolled and Employed ceremony on May 17.
“Students seemed optimistic about all of the different options for them in the future. The world is their oyster,” said event coordinator Shannon Alisandrelli of student reaction to the career fair.
She opened it up to students to make suggestions to this year’s junior for next year’s event. She urged them to share suggestions on representative they would like to see at the future fair.
“I have also asked the boosters for guest speakers in different career fields to speak to Avid this year,” she said, noting they hope to start in December, if not earlier.
“If our students are literally our future, how best to prepare them for this tremendous responsibility than to give them choices on how they can be the best them that they can be.”
Facutly members Lindsy Skaggs, Andrew Underhill, Jacqueline Boone, Gabrielle Lahdrath and Jerry Lipham worked the event with Alisandrelli.
Skaggs and Underhill volunteered their services for a fundraiser, earning dollars to add to the Cambridge AICE scholarship fund. The scholarship was established in 1997 and is designed to allow students to use it in tailoring their studies to meet their interests, studies and career plans.
Students paid $1 for a chance to pie a teacher in the face, Alisandrelli said.
Representatives were on hand from Lake Sumter State College, Withlacoochee Tech, University of Florida, Lake Tech, Central Florida University and St. Leo.