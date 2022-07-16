Wildwood woman killed
in single-vehicle crash
A 22-year-old Wildwood woman was killed Friday morning in a cheicle collison on S.R. 44, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
The vehicle, a pickup truck was traveling eastbound on S.R. 44, east of C.R. 243, when the driver failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The vehicle rotated, departed the travel lanes, entered the median and overturned. As the vehicle overturned, the driver was ejected and suffered fatal injuries, according to the FHP report. The July 15 crash occurred at 11:10 a.m.
