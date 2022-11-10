Wildwood’s city commission gave management the approval to finalize the legal documents with G3 Development on a public-private partnership initiative that is expected to transform Main Street and the City’s downtown district.
“This project is huge,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “It’s a big investment, and we’re taking on some risk, but I believe it will reward us exponentially and pay dividends for decades to come.”
Dubbed “The Railyard” in the presentation made to commissioners at their special meeting this morning, Austin Guenther, G3 project manager, laid out a project that includes 126 new parking spaces in a garage on Main Street/US 301, to be designed and constructed concurrently with approximately 8,000 square feet of new commercial space.
While still conceptual, Guenther explained, the plan prioritizes enhanced pedestrian access and integration of the city’s heritage as a railroad town.
It supports existing businesses, many of them long established along Main Street, while creating new commercial development to fuel a vibrant and thriving downtown.
The plan incorporates flexible outdoor space that can be used for musical performances, al fresco dining and more.
The Commission also heard a presentation from Development Services Director Melanie Peavy, regarding a linear park project along the west side of Main Street, further enhancing pedestrian and bicycle access to the downtown area.
Christy Smiley, Tangent Media gave a presentation on a branding initiative to help update and unify a logo and look, to be carried throughout these particular projects, as well as future redevelopment projects.
The Commission supported both, providing feedback to the presenters and authorized city management to move forward into the design phase of the linear park.
“I agree with Mayor Wolf,” said Commissioner Joe Elliott. “It’s time we get off the pot and take action. I’m in favor of moving these projects forward and commend our staff for their hard work and diligence to get us here and to put our vision into motion.”