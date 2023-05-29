Woman, child injured when car crashes into home
Two people inside a Lake Panasoffkee home were injured, when a car crashed into their home at midnight on Sunday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
A 29-year-old female and a nine-year-old male suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.
A 20-year-old Alabama man was traveling southbound, at a high rate of speed, on C.R. 421, when the crash occurred. Approaching a stop sign at the intersection of C.R. 470, the driver failed to stop, continued through the intersection and struck the home located at 2986 C.R. 470, according to FHP.
The uninjured driver was later charged with careless driving.