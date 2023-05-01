A 20-year-old Mascotte woman and her one-year-old infant were killed Monday morning in a car crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
It was just after 9 a.m. when a sedan, driven by the young woman, was traveling eastbound on C.R. 476. She failed to stop at a posted stop sign, entered the intersection of C.R. 471 and C.R. 476 and collided with the right rear of a sedan with a 32-year-old Mascotte woman and two children inside, according to the FHP report.
The car continued and collided with the trailer of a tractor trailer, driven by a South Carolina man. The sedan continued to stop in the northbound lane of S.R. 471, the semi came to a stop on the east shoulder. The second vehicle rotated to a stop on the west shoulder of S.R. 471.
According to FHP, the second driver and one of the children had minor injuries. The second child and the driver of the semi were not injured.
The road was closed until 3 p.m.