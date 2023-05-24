Working the Sumter County Fair isn’t a weeklong job – it’s something coordinators do throughout the year, as they put together entertainment, coordinate programs and work with the community.

This past weekend, six association representatives spent the weekend in Orlando making plans for the 2024 event. Carrie Ray, Cory and Meghan Knapp, Tony Garcia, Eleanor Bateman and Austin White spent Thursday through Sunday at the annual Florida Federation of Fairs convention at the Caribe Royale.

The event includes roundtables, a trade show and gala, business meeting and a guest speaker. This year’s speaker was Wilton Simpson – Florida’s commissioner of agriculture.

Vendors range from acts and performers to insurance providers and equipment rental companies – putting their shows and entertainment up for review and consideration as association members consider what will work for future fairs.

Knapp said they got most of the 2024 Sumter County Fair entertainment planned and are currently working on contracts with some of the vendors.

She noted the federation event is a great pool of resources.

The event is held at the Caribe Royale – the same location where the annual state FFA convention is held. The 2023 showcases included a magician and illusionist, comedy, Best of Motown presentation, puppets and more. A business meeting and gala were held Saturday night.

In addition to the planning work, association members and volunteers spent time this month coordinating and hosting their annual awards banquet.

Held on May 12, the banquet is designed to honor exhibitors in the annual fair livestock shows – from the market show and open shows to Old McDonald’s Barn and the Pee Wee show. The market shows are specifically for youth that either live in Sumter County or attend a Sumter County school. The open shows are open to any youth in the state of Florida.