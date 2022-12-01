SECO Energy District 5 Trustee Shannon Wright earned her Credentialed Cooperative Director (CCD) Certificate from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA). Earning the CCD is the initial step in the NRECA’s Director Education program that is designed to assist cooperative trustees to meet the challenges facing electric cooperatives.
To earn the CCD certification from the NRECA, directors/trustees complete five courses that focus on basic cooperative governance and the essential skills needed for cooperative directors/trustees.
The CCD prepares directors/trustees to fulfill their fiduciary duty as elected officials serving on behalf of their membership. Upon completion of the five CCD required courses, directors/trustees are awarded the Credential Cooperative Director Certificate.
SECO Energy is a not-for-profit electric cooperative, operating for, and owned by, its members. SECO’s nine-member board consists of members who live in SECO’s service area. They are elected to oversee the governance of the cooperative.
Each trustee is elected by the members who reside in his/her district. Collectively, they are responsible for establishing, reviewing and revising corporate policies to ensure that SECO continues to preserve reliable, affordable service for all members.
“I am excited to learn more about the electric cooperative business model and the energy industry through Director Certificate Program courses from the NRECA. Serving my fellow SECO Energy members, neighbors and my community through my Board of Trustees service is a rewarding experience. I am very thankful for the opportunity,” said Wright.
“Congratulations, Mrs. Wright, on earning your Credentialed Cooperative Director Certificate, and taking the first steps on your continuing education path. Thank you for your community involvement and dedication to the SECO Energy membership through your Board service,” said SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn.