This is a series to introduce the public to some of Sumter County’s newest teachers. This week, the focus is on Sherrita Pope – Wildwood Elementary School.
“As adults we have a responsibility to mold and guide children to be great people, who live great lives that can succeed and contribute to many things in the future,” said teacher Sherrita Pope.
A first grade teacher at Wildwood Elementary School, she said she enjoys teaching the children as they are “…learning and grasping the knowledge, soaking it up like sponges.”
This is her first year teaching – she graduated Rasmussen University in October of 2021.
She said credits her godmother with where she is in life.
“She was always very motivating and a great teacher, instilling a lot of wisdom in me.”
Passing her teaching certification was a big moment for Pope, as far as her career goes.
Outside the classroom, she said it has been “Having great people in my life, cheering me on and believing in me.”
“My upbringing in the foster care system allowed me to have a big heart for helping children do and be great,” she said.
Her hope is to have “…a positive impact on someone’s life now and/or in the future.”
She believes in hard work, being positive and staying true to her values.
Pope has family in both Sumter and Lake.
Just for fun, she enjoys going to the beach.
Of things that have surprised her, she said “No matter what you learn in the books, nothing prepares you for the reality until you’re in it.”
Pope is from Wildwood.
“I went to both middle and high school here, before it was combined. I graduated from Wildwood High a year early as a Disney Dreamer & Doer in 2004.”