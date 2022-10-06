The Wysong water conservation structure, on the Withlacoochee River, consists of two gates. The independent gate (19-foot wide) was fully lowered (opened) the entire month of September, as river flows steadily increased over the summer.
The main gate (220-foot-wide) has been incrementally lowered (opened) for the past few weeks as river levels have risen from upstream rainfall. As of this weekend, both gates are now fully lowered.
Last year, Wysong was fully lowered for most of the summer, due to much higher rainfall. This year, the rains finally came, but much later in the summer. River levels are expected to continue to rise from rainfall upstream that has filled the Green Swamp and other tributaries.
The boat barriers “orange buoys” were removed, allowing boat traffic through the center of the river over the structure.
Lake Panasoffkee
After staying relatively steady for much of the summer, water levels on Lake Panasoffkee have risen about a foot in the past month, due to increased rainfall. The lake was about a foot lower than last summer’s peak. Creek flow into the lake and outflow from the lake to the river remain strong.