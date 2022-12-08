In a season where hope is the main focus, Fire Ministries is trying to let folks know there’s hope year ‘round.
Christmas in Lake Panasoffkee is coming up on Saturday, Dec. 17, starting at noon. At the end of last month, they hosted their Thanksgiving Block Party 2022 and like the Thanksgiving event, there’ll be prize giveaways, a meal and presents for the holidays.
“We had at least 200 tickets for dinners,” said organization leader Rachel Caruso of how many people in the community they served for the Thanksgiving event.
They raise money, collect cash donations, gift cards and other items. She said Fire members all put in money of their own and “other people give as well.”
Right now, they’re paying for two storage buildings, as well as an office space and a multi-use space they are paying rent on.
They meet weekly now – on Friday nights at 7 p.m. They offer one meeting for kids in the smaller space they rent and then a gathering for adults in a completely different space, using the Stardust in the plaza.
Caruso said she believes it’s important to be able to meet with people regularly, allowing them to grow closer and build relationships.
“We’re not just meeting at events,” but spending time with them at the weekly gatherings as well.
Caruso or one of the other team members gathers with the kids, while her son, Braden Carnley, leads the adult gathering with some worship time and a message.
They are working to help them be in the presence of God, according to Caruso. She said the Fire Ministries theme is the one lost sheep – the story of Jesus leaving the 99 sheep to find the one lost sheep, with hope and prayers that even one person will benefit from their efforts.
She talks about people using and dying from an overdose of drugs and things they may do to help people get through, like with Narcan – an opioid overdoes treatment. She said she has made it available to some people, noting she said doesn’t like to just give it out, but people are dying of overdoses and it can bring them back.
But her message is that “Jesus is the answer - it’s him.”
“And for some reason, he’s continuing to have mercy on little Lake Panasoffkee,” she said.
While Fire Ministries is moving forward and the organization has a lot of support, she said they’ve heard some negative comments about the facility they use for the adult event, which on another day of the week sells wine and beer, but she notes that it’s got what they need for ministry, including a band set-up area.
More importantly, there are people who are not comfortable with traditional church – maybe they’re using or they’ve had a bad experience in a traditional church. For those folks, it can be less intimidating to come to a multi-use facility like Stardust to share and hear the message.
Rachel can relate
When Rachel Caruso encounters people who are using drugs, she can relate - because she’s been there.
Every aspect of her life was out of control – she had lost custody of her kids, lost her job, lost her vehicle and lost her apartment.
Then one night, feeling at her worst, “I had an encounter with God,” she said.
The night she had the encounter that led her out of drugs and into ministry, she said was watching television and a woman came on who shared her story.
“I don’t even know why I had on Christian television on,” she said.
At the time, she was in “… the darkest place I had ever been in my life.” She had had an abortion and every aspect of her life was out of control – she had lost custody of her kids, lost her job, her apartment and her vehicle.
And then she thought, “I’ve really broken every commandment now.”
“I wasn’t searching because I thought I did too much,” she said of feeling like she wasn’t even worthy of asking God for help.
She said she was living in shame and guilt and condemnation every day.
She listened as the woman shared that she had been sexually abused and then shared all kinds of crazy stories.
“I looked at her eyes and she talking about her past as if it was not a part of her. I couldn’t understand how she was doing that.”
“I got on the floor and began weeping.”
She told God, that if he would do in her, what he had done in the woman on television, she would walk with him and serve him.
“And I meant it.”
“When I had my head down, it was like a movie screen from my childhood,” she said, noting she went back to things that weren’t her fault and things that were, throughout her life.
And, “I could feel his love pouring through me. It felt so good and so bad at the same time,” she said.
And “I felt like a new person. I was still addicted to drugs and had a lot to walk through,” she said, adding it took a couple of months, but that was when the moment of change really began in her life.
She moved to Sumter County.
“I have family here and a pastor that was nice to me,” she said.
When she first arrived, she was still homeless, but Pastor Marc McDowell, who is no longer serving in the area, took her in for a couple of weeks.
“God was working miracle after miracle,” she said, adding that the two weeks was all she needed. She got a job and moved to Sumterville where she began attending Sumterville Assembly of God, led by Pastor Daniel Richwine.
“And that’s where I grew the most,” she said of the church family there. She was here for two and half years, working on herself, when she actually became friends with Christian Caruso – her husband now, but father of her children back then.
“God restored our relationship and in 2007 we got married,” she said.
In the reunion with the father of her kids, she said it started out as a friendship – something they really hadn’t had before. She had left him behind when she moved away.
Eventually, a series of bad events occurred in his life and he began visiting Rachel and the kids here.
“We were not friends, but we became friends,” she said of that time.
“I told him that he needed Jesus,” she said, adding that she also told him they would not be together again and one night, she prayed with him, asking that the Lord be in his life.
He returned to Tampa, where he was living, but eventually, something happened to one of their children and he was there as a dad, she said.
“God used something really awful to help us get back together,” she said, noting they did end up back together.
This time, “We did everything the right way,” she said.
Since then, he has been consistent, she said, noting that in the beginning, she had struggles with leaving everything in the old lifestyle behind, but he did not.
“He was there for us the way he needed to be,” she said, noting that “He’s been amazing. He’s steady. Once he came home, he was home to stay with us.”
They’ve been married for 16 years now.
“It’s an exciting journey,” she said of her walk with God.
And while she serves the community, hoping to have others have an encounter, she said she wants people to know, “That there’s hope. There is hope. Don’t ever think that you’re too far gone or think that God can’t do something.”
“He can and he will.” “That’s what we want to bring to Lake Panasoffkee – that there is hope.”