Bonnie, Earl, Clyde and Bryan Murray in a pony cart – 1900 circa. Bud Murray home and family Bushnell, circa 1900. These photos were taken in Bushnell, circa 1945, but no information is available on them. If anyone has information, please email blocklear@sumtersuntimes.com .
The photos are courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com.
