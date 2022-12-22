City of Bushnell 1910

This image shows the City of Bushnell, circa 1910. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.

