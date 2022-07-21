The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.
Yesterday: James W. and Tilly Barwick, circa 1900.
- This historic photo is courtesy of Florida Memory.
