Scarboro Washington Stanfield (1891-1918), holding his daughter, Mildred, born 1915, with his wife, Jennie Allen Phelps Stanfield (1894-1989) and first born daughter, LaVerne, born 1913, standing in center. This photo was taken in 1916 at the family home near Mabel, Sumter County, Florida. He later died in November of 1918, during the Spanish Flu epidemic. Jennie Allen Phelps was the daughter of James Perry Phelps and Adeline Carter Phelps.The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.
Trending Articles
Articles
- Wildwood man killed in Monday car crash
- Eleven-year-old boy, 40-year-old man killed in early morning crash
- From the Sumter County Sheriff's Office
- Social Security Matters: Retired Federal Employee Has Small Social Security Benefit
- Four judges appointed to Fifth District Court 4 of Appeal
- FHP: woman arrested after parking her car on train tracks
- Teen’s body discovered
- Bagony ambassador today, ag commissioner tomorrow
- Organization is ‘fur-ever’ thankful
- Cold weather expected to increase demand for services