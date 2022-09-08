The photo, taken in 1906 shows an operator at the telephone switchboard in Coleman. J.O. Fleece’s telephone company had exchanges in Wildwood and Coleman and served the central Sumter County area. Mr. Fleece sold the service to Peninsular Telephone Company about 1914. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.