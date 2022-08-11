The Charles Jackson Woodard farm is about one mile southeast of the Bushnell courthouse. Charles and his wife, Sallie Hamilton Woodard, moved to the land from Bay Hill in 1903, after the birth of their first son Floyd. Four more sons and four daughters followed. In the fall of 1933, the Woodard family gathered for the annual hog killing. This was the way that pioneers fed their families for the year. The hogs were penned and fed until fat then butchered as soon as the weather was cool enough to keep the meat from spoiling. The hogs would be dressed out and every piece of the hog, except the squeal, was used. Much of it was hung in the smokehouse to cure. While the men of the family worked on the hogs, the women prepared a big meal. Pictured left to right: Albert Woodard, Oscar Huff, Charles Woodard, Lester Woodard, Mark Twain Woodard (the 17-year-old who grew the hogs), Vernon Huff (brother-in-law), Edwin Woodard and his sidekick, Oscar Eubanks. This historic photo is courtesy of Marsha Woodard Perkins. The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.