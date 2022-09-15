Loulie L. Fleece, Ida and Margaret Vining are shown. The lake in the middle of Wildwood was named for Malinda Thompson, the original owner of the 80 acres that formed the nucleus of the town.
The lake was drained and filled and by the 1960s was a site for the city’s shopping center. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history.
The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com.
Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.