Lake Sumter Community College board members from an earlier era – circa 1960. Shown clockwise, from left are: Carlisle Rogers, Dr. Paul Williams (president), Parks Williams, Byron Hersong, J.A. “Tar” Boyd, Bill Floyd, Brunson Gibson. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.
