Shown left. Lynell Bennett (soon to be Nell Woodard), is shown holding the girls 1938 high school basketball championship trophy, won by the Bushnell team. They won the conference that year. At right is the team, from a photo in the 1938 edition of the Sumter County Times.
“The Bushnell High school girls basketball team, which for the third consecutive year, has won the championship of the Gulf Coast Conference, a feat never accomplished before in the history of the conference.
Front Row: Delphine Coverston, Marguerite Marsh, Gwendolyn Smith, Doris Carpenter, Guida Jones, Lorraine Hamilton, Lynell Bennett. Back Row: Verdie Hunter, Mavis Fussell, Bessie Eaddy, Mary Belle Walls, Jean Harrison, and Coach Charles Kirkland.” The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week.
The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment.