James Culbreath Getzen (1904-1970) served in the Florida State Senate representing the 38th district from 1947 until the 1949 term and then again from 1955 until the 1962 term. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.
