John Bushnell was chief engineer of the surveying crew that laid out the railroad right of way for the Florida Railway and Navigation Company in the 1880s. In 1885, the town of Bushnell was named for him. The photo of him was taken circa 1918. Mary Adelaide Perry Bushnell – 1863 to 1955, was the wife of John Bushnell. The photo is courtesy of Florida Memory. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays, and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com.