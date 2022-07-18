This photo was taken 1901-1902 at the Bennett homestead near Pleasant Hill church and cemetery a few miles west of Bushnell. Richard Henry Bennett’s parents, Charles and Jane Hyatt Bennett, were settlers near Lake Panasoffkee by 1839. This was during the Second Seminole War and six years before Florida became a state in 1845.
Seated left to right: Rev. Wiley Thurman, Lou Thurman, Janie Bell Bennett, Richard Henry “Dick” Bennett, Mary Lillie Hutto Bennett and Mary Lillie Bennett. Back row standing left to right: Ruth Bennett, Edna Bennett, Lanona Bennett, Charlie Bennett, Henry Bennett, Richard Bennett, and Albert Bennett. Thurman was the pastor at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church for many years. He performed the marriages of many, many couples in the Bushnell area.
Thurman was a Civil War soldier from Georgia. The Thurmans, and many of the others in this photo, are buried at Pleasant Hill.The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history.
The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.