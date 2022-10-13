From the year 1910, a gathering of some of Sumter County’s teachers and students. Shown front row, left to right are: Mary Vining, Fannie Stewart, Loulie L. Fleece, Henrietta Vining, Will Beardon, Maude Norwood – assistant principal; Shown back row, left to right are: G.H. Tompkins – principal, John Bradford. Photo courtesy Florida Memory. The Sumter Sun Times publishes a photo from Sumter County history each week. The photos are courtesy of organizations such as Florida Memory, the Sumter County Historical Society. etc. interested in preserving local history. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com. Do you have any stories or photos from historic Sumter County? Send them in for possible publication in the Sumter County Times in print, online or on Facebook.