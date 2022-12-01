The Wiley Henry Hays family is shown at Hays Ferry, on the Withlacoochee River, in 1904. The Hays family members were early settlers of Sumter County and many of their descendants reside in Sumter County today.
Shown left to right are: Perry, age 12; Wiley Henry Hays, 32; Mary, eight (in back); Floyd, three (in front); Idella Swain Hays, 24, holding Nettie, infant, and Annie, age four. Five more children would be born to the couple, including Minnie Lee in 1907, Janie Belle in 1910, Marie in 1914, Norma in 1916, and Clovis Harold in 1919. The Sumter County Historical Society has a museum in downtown Bushnell, open to the public throughout the year on Fridays and for group tours by appointment. Contact the historical society at sumterhistoricalsocietyfl@gmail.com.
