Tilly was born in Ocala in 1875, one of three daughters to Reverend George C. Leavel and Elizabeth E. Barwick.
She moved to Wildwood with her mother and sister after the death of her father in 1879. There she met and married James O. Fleece, assisting him in establishing Fleece Telephone Company in Sumter County.
After disposing of his telephone interest, the Barwicks moved to Atlanta where he served a number of years in the House of Representatives. The Barwicks had two children, Jackson L. born in 1900 and Marguerite born in 1903. Mrs. Barwick died in 1911 and Mr. Barwick died in 1951.
